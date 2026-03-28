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N'Golo Kante hints at Ligue 1 return as ex-Chelsea star reveals summer transfer talks
Kante confirms Paris FC negotiations
Speaking in a press conference ahead of France's international friendly against Colombia, Kante addressed the rumours that had linked him with a move back to the city of his birth. The 2018 World Cup winner was open about the process, stating: "It was in discussions last summer, like with other clubs. In the end it didn't happen. We respect this interest."
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Future return to France on the cards
While the move to the French capital did not materialise last year, Kante is not ruling out the possibility of playing in his home country before he hangs up his boots. Having spent the bulk of his peak years in the Premier League with Leicester City and Chelsea, the midfielder’s experience in Ligue 1 is relatively limited compared to his legendary status in England.
When questioned about whether he could see himself competing in the French top flight again in the future, Kante provided an encouraging response for local fans. "Why not finish in France, we never know," he revealed. This admission suggests that the midfielder, currently enjoying a new chapter in Turkey with Fenerbahce, is keeping a close eye on developments back home.
A journey from Saudi to Turkey
The veteran midfielder's career path has taken several unexpected turns since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2023. After a stint in Saudi Arabia that saw him join the wave of high-profile European stars moving to the Middle East, Kante opted for a return to a more traditional European football atmosphere during the January transfer window. His move to Fenerbahce marked a significant reinforcement for the Turkish side as they chase silverware.
Despite the change in environment and the advancing years, Kante remains a vital component of Didier Deschamps' France national team setup. His presence in the squad for the upcoming clash against Colombia proves that his influence on the pitch has not waned, regardless of the league he is playing in. His tactical discipline and energy remain world-class attributes that Ligue 1 clubs would surely covet.
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Maintaining international relevance
Kante’s ability to remain at the forefront of the national team conversation while playing outside of Europe's "top five" leagues for a period speaks volumes about his professional standards. As Les Bleus prepare for their latest international challenges, Kante continues to be a leader within the camp, serving as a mentor to the younger generation of French midfielders emerging through the ranks.