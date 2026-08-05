Man Utd target Arsenal sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly as Michael Carrick plots ambitious swoop

United are investigating whether an ambitious summer transfer for Arsenal academy graduate Lewis-Skelly is possible, as per The Independent. The Red Devils have maintained a long-term interest in the 19-year-old since he broke into the Gunners' first team during the 2024/25 season. Carrick is well aware of the England international's elite mindset and top mentality. Old Trafford chiefs are now exploring whether they can test their rival's resolve in the current window.

However, a deal remains complex after United already bolstered their midfield this summer. The club signed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos for a combined £83 million, with a third midfield addition still on the cards.