AFP
Why Morocco ace Ismael Saibari has picked No.34 shirt at Bayern Munich
- AFP
A tribute to Abdelhak Nouri
Saibari has revealed that his decision to wear the No.34 shirt is a deeply personal tribute to his close friend, Abdelhak Nouri. The former Ajax midfielder tragically collapsed during a friendly against Werder Bremen in 2017, suffering permanent brain damage that ended his promising career.
Explaining the emotional weight behind the choice, Saibari said: "He survived but hasn’t been able to move unaided since then. I’m supporting him by wearing the 34, it was his last number." This gesture echoes a profound tribute shared by several players across European football who have donned the shirt number to honour Nouri's legacy and keep his memory alive on the pitch.
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Following in Bayern footsteps
While No. 34 holds immense personal significance for Saibari, it also has a history within the hallowed halls of the Sabener Strasse. In the past, mainly young talents wore the number 34 shirt at FC Bayern, often using it as a stepping stone before moving into more traditional starting eleven digits.
Among others, Sandro Wagner (2007/08), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (2012-16), Marco Friedl (2016-18) and most recently Deniz Ofli (2025/26) wore it. Saibari, however, arrives as a high-profile signing expected to go straight into Vincent Kompany's starting line-up, giving the jersey a new level of prominence in the Bundesliga.
Big expectations for the €50m man
The Morocco ace arrives in Bavaria during a period of red-hot form, having been a standout performer on the World Cup stage as his nation's top scorer in the 2026 tournament. According to reports, the fixed fee is in the region of €50m, making him one of the most significant investments in the club's recent history.
Sporting director Christoph Freund highlighted the player's pedigree, stating: "Ismael Saibari has won the Dutch championship title with PSV Eindhoven three times in a row, he has Champions League experience and is now demonstrating how valuable he can be for a team at the World Cup, at the highest level. He’s versatile, intense and bold in his play, he has the hunger we want to see at FC Bayern and his goal threat and mentality will boost the team. Fans flock to the stadium for players like him."
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Kompany key to Munich move
Saibari was not short of offers after his success in the Eredivisie, but the chance to work under the current Bayern boss proved too tempting to turn down. Following his medical, the forward opened up about his move and the lure of the German giants.
"As a child, you dream of signing a contract with a club like FC Bayern... It’s one of the world’s biggest clubs," Saibari said. "FC Bayern compete for the biggest titles like the Champions League every year, and I want to win as many trophies as possible here. FC Bayern’s play suits me, I can play my own style of football here, and I’ll work hard every day to help the team. Coach Vincent Kompany played a key role in my decision - I’m looking forward to working with him."