How to watch MLB Network Strike Zone: Plans, pricing, free trials & more

Here's all you need to know about how you can tune into the baseball channel on weekdays

DirecTV offers MLB Extra Innings, which includes the channel - plus MLB Network - at a cost of $149.99 per year.

Available as an add-on to any Sling TV subscription, you can access MLB Network Strike Zone for an extra $11/mo.

The 2024 MLB season is well and truly rumbling forward, with fans across the country tuning into the ballgame to see their favorite stars and players all in action, from coast to coast and across nearly every part of the United States.

But for those who want to catch uninterrupted highlights from plenty of games in play at once, there’s little beating MLB Network Strike Zone. This limited channel is dedicated to whip-around competition coverage two nights a week with no adverts.

Like NFL RedZone, and shown throughout the regular season, fans can tune into MLB Network Strike Zone on Wednesday and Friday nights as part of a three-hour program block to stay up to date with all the biggest plays and live look-ins from matches.

Operated in tandem with MLB Network’s MLB Tonight show on some evenings, with its dedicated coverage of the game, many tune in to keep tabs on multiple matches - but how can you watch it too? Who offers it as part of their channel packages? How much will it cost?

Here, GOAL brings you a handy one-stop guide to watching MLB Network Strike Zone.

What is MLB Network Strike Zone?

Launched in 2012, MLB Network Strike Zone is an affiliated pay television channel that operates as an offshoot of MLB Network. It operates as a mini-pay channel twice a week, on Wednesday and Friday, and offers highlights from ongoing games around the MLB season.

While several other shows on MLB Network offer similar whip-around coverage, MLB Network Strike Zone is offered ad-free and traditionally covers the majority of East Coast fixtures, frequently ending before the West Coast games, which are then part of MLB Tonight’s coverage.

How to watch MLB Network Strike Zone

MLB Network Strike Zone and MLB Network are available on several major cable and streaming package providers throughout the contiguous United States, including fuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV.

However, base subscriptions to these providers do not often include the channel, with customers required to either plump for a higher tier or purchase additional add-on packages to cover their MLB bases fully.

Streaming service Monthly price Free trial MLB Network / MLB Network Strike Zone availability fuboTV $74.99 + 7 days Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($11.00 per month) Sling TV $40.00 + No Sports Extra ($11.00 per month) DirecTV Stream $64.99 + No MLB Extra Innings ($149.99 per year)

Below, GOAL has explained in greater depth how to watch MLB Network Strike Zone through each provider, allowing you to decide which streaming option is right for your home entertainment needs.