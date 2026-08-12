Mitre
Mitre unveils Ultimax Pro match ball for 2026 Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Man City
Mitre reveals Community Shield match ball
Mitre has unveiled the new Ultimax Pro match ball for the 2026 Community Shield. The traditional curtain-raiser will see FA Cup winners City take on Premier League champions Arsenal. The fixture takes place on Sunday 16 August at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. With Wembley Stadium unavailable, the showpiece match will be played outside England for the first time since 2006.
As the Official Ball Partner of The FA, Mitre designed the ball to celebrate the anticipation and unity of the new season. The design features soundwave graphics and vibrant colours representing supporters coming together.
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Soundwaves and silver celebrate football's return
The Ultimax Pro features flowing graphics radiating from each panel, capturing the atmosphere when thousands of supporters become one voice. Overlapping colours blend into new shades, while premium silver detailing across the signature Delta chevrons mirrors the Community Shield trophy itself.
Alex Roberts, Head of Brand at Mitre, said: "The FA Community Shield has always been a unique occasion in the football calendar. It's always signified the moment in which football is well and truly back, and we wanted to create a match ball befitting of that moment.
"Every Official Match Ball we create should reflect the story behind the game. For the Community Shield, that meant celebrating the energy, excitement and togetherness that make it such a special occasion. With that in mind, we have delivered an eye-catching elite football, which truly deserves to take centre stage. I have a sneaky suspicion that this ball is going to be in high-demand - personally speaking, it’s one of my favourite designs yet!"
Advanced flight technology meets historic memories
Beyond its striking aesthetic, the ball features Mitre’s elite performance technology. Hyperflow debossed grooves offer enhanced flight stability and reduced drag, while a Hyperfoam mid-layer delivers a responsive touch and close control.
"Mitre has once again done a fantastic job in creating a ball that captures the significance of the FA Community Shield. We look forward to seeing it take centre stage in Cardiff at one of the first major occasions of the football season," Head of Partnerships at The FA Sarah Kendall explained.
To mark the fixture returning beyond England's borders after 20 years, Mitre will gift match balls to Peter Crouch, John Arne Riise and Andriy Shevchenko. The trio scored when the match was last held outside England in 2006.
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Arsenal and Man City contest Cardiff showdown
Crystal Palace are the current holders of the trophy after defeating Liverpool on penalties in last year's edition. Now, Premier League champions the Gunners and FA Cup winners City will go head-to-head in Wales to kick off the new campaign. Both sides will be eager to claim the first domestic silverware on offer.
With the new Ultimax Pro ball ready for action, fans can look forward to an exciting encounter at the Principality Stadium on Sunday 16 August as English football officially returns.
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