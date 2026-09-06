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Milos Kerkez issues warning as Liverpool brace for Atletico Madrid and gruelling fixture pile-up
Winning momentum at Portman Road
Liverpool finally got their Premier League engine running with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. A quickfire double from Alexander Isak proved to be the difference, but for Kerkez, the significance of the result went beyond just the three points. After a stuttering start to the domestic campaign, the left-back was quick to highlight how the team addressed previous failings to secure a much-needed result on the road.
Reflecting on the performance, Kerkez was full of praise for the clinical nature of the display. "It's really nice. I think we were in the game since the first minute. It's what we talked [about] in the first two games [that] we need to do better. I think we did that outstanding. Obviously Alex is starting to score and I hope that continues. I'm happy with the boys and overall how aggressive we went," the defender told the club's official website.
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Warns against early celebrations
It is becoming increasingly evident that the players are beginning to fully grasp Andoni Iraola’s specific demands. The transition period between managers can often be rocky, but Kerkez feels the squad is now finding its rhythm. With the Champions League group stage looming, the margin for celebration is slim. Kerkez highlighted that the physical demands of Iraola’s high-pressing system will require total concentration as the club prepares for a run of three consecutive home matches at Anfield.
"I think everyone felt better on the pitch and I think myself also when I look at it I'm getting more into the play and better. Obviously it's a clean sheet, particularly away we know it's tough in the Premier League everywhere. We're happy but we can't celebrate too much – now games come every three days and it's onto the next," Kerkez warned.
Tactical evolution under Andoni Iraola
The transition to Iraola’s tactical blueprint appears to be gathering pace, with Kerkez noting significant improvements in how the team manages games. The clean sheet against Ipswich was a point of particular pride for the defensive unit, who had to withstand pressure after Isak’s early strikes. Kerkez explained that the team is learning when to hunt for the ball and when to hold their shape, a balance that is crucial for long-term success in the Premier League.
Kerkez elaborated on the difficulty of sustaining a high press for the full duration of a match, stating: "When you press like us, it's a bit tough to do it for all the game and all the 90 minutes. We can do it for the first 30 to 35 minutes and in some ways we can do that in the second half at the beginning – but then it's all about staying compact and talking to each other."
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Building chemistry on the left flank
A major talking point of Liverpool’s early-season tactical setup has been the rotation on the wings. Kerkez has found himself playing behind both Cody Gakpo and Bradley Barcola, two players with very different profiles. While Gakpo offers more holdup play and central drifts, Barcola provides explosive pace and directness. Kerkez insisted that building these relationships on the training ground is essential for the team's success, particularly when dealing with the high-stakes environment of European football.
"It's your job to adapt. That's why we have training sessions. I think with Cody this year we understand each other a lot better. I think when Bradley came in we had good actions – I nearly gave him a pass through that was nice. But we're getting the understanding every day in training. We need to just keep going," he concluded.
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