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grafica pulisic leao 2.1

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Milan: Leao and Pulisic face off – a handshake in front of Allegri’s team

The two Rossoneri strikers have cleared the air following Sunday evening’s misunderstanding at Lazio’s ground.

Things are back to normal at Milanello between Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao.

Sky reports that the two Rossoneri strikers have amicably resolved their differences two days after the misunderstandings during and after Sunday evening’s 1-0 defeat away to Lazio. 

Following the usual video analysis of the match, in front of the rest of their teammates, the two players shook hands, ready to start afresh together with enthusiasm for these final nine Serie A fixtures.

MILAN: WHY THE LEAO-PULISIC PARTNERSHIP ISN’T WORKING

  • THE RECONSTRUCTION

    Substituted in the 66th minute by Fulkrug, Leao left the pitch in a huff, refusing to accept the hugs of captain Maignan and manager Allegri, whilst sporting director Tare scolded him from the stands for his behaviour. 

    Once on the bench, the Portuguese striker kicked some water bottles and, in the dressing room, reportedly had a spat with Pulisic, accusing him of failing to pass the ball to him properly on a couple of occasions. Allegri’s intervention then calmed things down. 

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  • HEADING TOWARDS THE BULL

    Milan face Torino at San Siro on Saturday at 6pm. It remains to be seen whether Allegri will stick with the attacking duo of Leao and Pulisic from the start, or whether he will opt to bring at least one of Fullkrug or Nkunku into the starting line-up, not forgetting Gimenez.

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