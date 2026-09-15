Is Mikel Arteta the new Sir Alex Ferguson? Jamie Carragher makes Man Utd comparison after Arsenal boss’s furious referee rant

Following the Arsenal manager's fierce press conference, Jamie Carragher drew parallels between the Spaniard and two of the Premier League's most iconic figures. Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, the former Liverpool defender suggested Arteta is now flexing his managerial muscle to influence referees.

"This was Mikel Arteta becoming the Sir Alex Ferguson of the Premier League right now," Carragher stated. "He's the don at the moment; he's the Premier League champion. A lot of new managers about... he's been in his role for six or seven years, and he feels he's in a position of power to say, 'Yeah, it wasn't a penalty.' And I don't think it was a penalty."

Carragher noted that Arteta intentionally hijacked his media duties to make a wider point. "One of the journalists made a point about, no matter what question you asked him, he kept going back to the penalty, so he was determined to get the narrative out that this won't happen again to his club," the pundit added. "But that's a manager - we've seen it with Sir Alex Ferguson, we've seen it with Jose Mourinho."



