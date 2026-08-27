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Arteta breaks silence on Alvarez links as Arsenal prepare for Jesus & Martinelli exits
Arteta addresses Julian Alvarez speculation
Arteta has remained tight-lipped regarding the club's reported pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Alvarez. With the summer transfer window entering its final week, the Gunners are widely expected to bolster their attacking options, with the former Manchester City star emerging as a primary target. However, Arteta refused to confirm whether a formal move is in the works - though Arsenal's hopes have received a boost after Atletico reiterated they will not sell the forward to his preferred destination, Barcelona.
Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's clash with Aston Villa, the Spaniard was firm in his stance regarding external targets. When asked directly about reports in Spain suggesting Alvarez had ignored a phone call from him to avoid a return to the Premier League, Arteta replied: 'Don't go there! I'm not going to make comments about players from other clubs.'
Arteta has lifted the lid on what he demands from potential recruits behind closed doors. Asked whether incoming signings must be completely committed to joining Arsenal, the manager explained: 'Publicly, I never ask them! I think it's more privately, to get the feeling that they feel something unique, an attachment, a feeling, that they really want to join us and they have that desire to come and be part of our family.'
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Gabriel Jesus nearing Emirates departure
While the focus remains on potential incomings, the North London side is also bracing for significant departures. Jesus, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, has yet to feature for the Gunners this season. After enduring an injury-plagued campaign last term - making just 27 appearances across all competitions and scoring six goals - he was a notable absentee from recent training sessions amidst growing transfer speculation.
When pressed on why the Brazilian forward was not involved in the latest sessions, Arteta was candid about the situation, suggesting that the decision was driven by squad management and the player's own future. The Arsenal boss admitted: 'It's something to do with the numbers we have in the squad at the moment and the way we are managing that situation individually with all the players who have some personal situations, whatever they are, I think it's clear.'
Martinelli linked with Saudi Pro League move
In a move that has surprised many supporters, Martinelli is also reportedly on the verge of a sensational exit. The 25-year-old Brazilian winger - who left Arsenal training early amid growing uncertainty over his future and was left out of the squad for the 3-0 victories against Manchester City and Coventry - is edging closer to joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in a record-breaking deal worth over £50 million before next week's deadline.
Arteta did not shy away from the reality of Martinelli's situation, confirming that discussions are taking place regarding the player's future. He stated: 'That's another personal situation that we are dealing with. Everybody knows and recognises how much we love Gabi. Whatever the outcome is, it will be because everybody agrees to that.'
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Konsa ready for Arsenal debut against former club Villa
New signing Ezri Konsa could be in line to make his Arsenal debut against former club Aston Villa after taking part in full training this week. Despite the potential pressure of facing his old team, Arteta has insisted he has zero reservations about throwing the defender straight into the action.
Addressing Konsa's readiness ahead of the clash at Villa Park, the Gunners boss said: 'He's available. He's been training really well, and I think he will be available for selection.' Arteta further brushed off any concerns regarding the sentimentality of the fixture, adding: 'If I see something different in the player, maybe I question that. The way I've seen Ezri since day one, knowing his personality really well with all the feedback that I get from all the people that have worked with him, that's nothing that concerns me.'
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