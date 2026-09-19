'Top players need more than talent!' – Vincent Kompany reveals secret behind Michael Olise's hat-trick heroics

Michael Olise produced a masterclass performance as Bayern Munich earned a resounding 7-0 victory over Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena. The French winger scored three goals, including a dinked assist for Harry Kane's second strike of the evening.

His individual brilliance earned him a staggering 88 percent of the Man of the Match vote from supporters.

The display highlighted the winger's rapid evolution into one of European football's most lethal wide attackers.