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'Top players need more than talent!' – Vincent Kompany reveals secret behind Michael Olise's hat-trick heroics
Olise steals show with stunning hat-trick display
Michael Olise produced a masterclass performance as Bayern Munich earned a resounding 7-0 victory over Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena. The French winger scored three goals, including a dinked assist for Harry Kane's second strike of the evening.
His individual brilliance earned him a staggering 88 percent of the Man of the Match vote from supporters.
The display highlighted the winger's rapid evolution into one of European football's most lethal wide attackers.
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Kompany highlights Olise's relentless training ethic
Speaking after the match, head coach Vincent Kompany lauded Olise's dedication behind the scenes, emphasizing that elite output requires relentless discipline. The manager noted that the winger's spectacular finishes were the direct result of tireless repetition on the training pitch.
Kompany also joked that the emphatic performance served as a perfect gift for fans heading to Oktoberfest celebrations.
"Michael scored those goals, but he’s done a lot of work on those shots in training," Kompany stated. "Top players also need more than talent. There’s a lot of hard work behind it."
Musiala hails team energy and personal milestone
Team-mate Jamal Musiala echoed his manager's sentiments, praising the squad's relentless pressing and high energy levels throughout the entire contest. Musiala, who opened the scoring before setting up Olise's first goal, expressed joy at completing his first 90 minutes in a considerable time.
He stressed that maintaining such intensity remains essential for Bayern's ambitions across all competitions.
"It takes a lot of work for a win like this," Musiala explained. "We showed that today and put in a lot of energy until the final minute. That’s what we need over 90 minutes in every game."
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Olise momentum sets tone for Bayern campaign
Olise's sensational form provides Bayern with immense tactical momentum as they navigate their domestic and European schedules. The winger's ability to create and finish chances seamlessly has added a dangerous dimension to Kompany's attacking setup.
With team-mates like Musiala firing alongside him, Olise looks set to play a defining role in Bayern's quest for silverware.
The Bavarians now turn their attention to upcoming fixtures intent on maintaining their high-octane standards.
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