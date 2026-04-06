Michael Carrick welcomes Lisandro Martinez and Patrick Dorgu back into Man Utd squad

The timing of this return is vital as United have several availability issues. Carrick will be without Harry Maguire against Leeds after the England international received a red card against Bournemouth. Furthermore, Matthijs de Ligt remains absent, struggling with a back injury that has kept him out since November.

Additionally, Diogo Dalot and Tom Heaton have remained in Manchester as they recover from illness. Consequently, the return of Martinez provides a necessary reinforcement for the squad as they prepare for the final seven games of the domestic season to ensure they finish strongly.