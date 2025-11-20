Getty/GOAL
Maya Jama shakes up Love Island schedule for boyfriend Ruben Dias! TV presenter to rack up air miles during separation from Man City defender
Love Island schedule: Jama heading to South Africa
That is according to The Sun, who claim that Jama will fly home during breaks in production. Jama has tended to find a base in South Africa when filming the All Stars show, with a private villa being lined up with the help of ITV.
She will not be spending as much time in those luxurious surroundings on this occasion. Love Island’s spin-off show is set to run for six weeks, with the final taking place on February 23, 2026.
Man City fixtures: Why Dias cannot join Jama in Cape Town
Jama does not want to be away from Dias for that long, and the Portugal international will be unable to come to her as City face a packed schedule across multiple competitions. That means any recoupling will have to take place on British shores.
A source has told The Sun: “Maya and Ruben are happier than ever and will be keen to see each other whilst she films All Stars, which is back for an extended run in 2026. He’s extremely unlikely to be able to take time out of training and visit Cape Town so Maya will fly back when she can around ITV’s schedule.”
Maya will head out to Cape Town in the first week of January, with the show starting on the 10th of that month. A week later, Dias and City will be in Premier League derby action against arch-rivals Manchester United.
They have two Champions League matches to take in during the run of Love Island, along with a potential fourth-round fixture in the FA Cup. On the domestic stage, Pep Guardiola’s side will also be taking on the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle. Jama would usually attend a few of those games, having become a regular at the Etihad Stadium of late.
House hunting: Jama prepared to move to Manchester
Her ex-partner, rap star Stormzy, visited her during the 2024 edition of Love Island All Stars. They went their separate ways in July of that year, with 30-year-old Jama going on to meet Dias at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November.
They were spotted together taking in New Year celebrations on the party island of Ibiza and went public with their romance in March 2025. They have been spending as much time together as possible, with busy professional workloads keeping them on their toes.
Jama has been based in London, but is now exploring the option of heading north and moving in with Dias. They were recently spotted viewing a £4 million mansion in Cheshire’s Alderley Edge - which is already home to several wealthy footballers.
The ultra-modern, four-bedroom house has been listed for sale by Omaze prize draw winner Emily Ward. An insider told The Sun of Jama and Dias checking out that exclusive abode: “It's the third time Ruben and Maya have looked at the property. They spent about two hours there on Wednesday. It's quite a long time to spend on a viewing, but the house is very captivating.
“Ruben arrived in his Lamborghini and Maya came separately in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes. They looked deep in thought when they left together. The house is up for rent at around £20,000 a month, but also up for sale if the price is right. They are very happy together and want to move into a place together which they can call home.”
Happy families: Jama ready to settle down with Dias
Jama admitted in 2024, prior to linking up with Dias, that she was ready to settle down and start a family. She said: “I am so happy right now but the next person I meet I want to marry and have kids with. I don’t want anyone who’s not going to add to that.”
Dias appears to tick those boxes, with the happy couple ready to ensure that they are not separated for long at the start of another year - even if that means racking up the air miles.
