Max Dowman still in with a 'chance' of World Cup spot after Arsenal heroics, says Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel believes that the Emirates Stadium is the ideal place for Dowman to hone his craft without being rushed into the international spotlight too soon. The England boss noted that while the talent is undeniable, there is a level of pragmatism required when dealing with such a young athlete who is still fighting for consistent starting minutes.

"With these young guys, of course we know all these players. We see them as you do as well. At the moment I think he is in a good place to fight for his minutes at Arsenal. We always have the chance to call him maybe up for the World Cup," he added.

"The thing with young players to keep the momentum maybe going, keep their excitement. They have a level of fearlessness with them. There is no need to call him up now and increase the pressure and increase all the noise that comes with it but we have all options."