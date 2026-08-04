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'It's a great signing' - Mateo Kovacic backs £116m new boy Elliot Anderson to shine at Manchester City
Kovacic excited by Anderson arrival
Kovacic has shared his enthusiasm regarding the club's latest recruitment drive, specifically highlighting the impact he expects from Anderson. The 23-year-old midfielder completed a sensational £116 million transfer from Nottingham Forest after a stellar campaign where he appeared in all 38 Premier League fixtures. His arrival represents a significant statement of intent from the reigning champions as they look to evolve their squad under the guidance of Maresca.
Kovacic expressed his admiration for the youngster's physical and technical foundations. "I think a lot of quality, a lot of physicality because he has shown that he is capable of running a lot, being good on the ball, being good off the ball," the Croatian midfielder noted. "He is young, so he can improve a lot still at City, and I think it's a great signing for us."
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Filling the void left by Rodri
A significant subplot for the start of City’s season is the absence of Rodri, who is recovering from back surgery. The Spanish international is unlikely to feature in the opening weeks of the campaign, creating a tactical vacuum in the heart of the midfield. Kovacic, who featured for 45 minutes in a recent friendly against Inter, sees this as an opportunity to demonstrate his versatility and reliability. Additionally, Rodri has been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid.
Maresca has already indicated that he will rely on the experience within his squad to navigate this period. "I've played together with Rodri and without him as well," he explained. "So with him not being here now I can of course fill that spot, but let's see when he comes back."
The lure of the Premier League
Kovacic believes the Premier League remains the pinnacle of global football. He pointed to the recent influx of high-priced midfield talent as evidence of the league's unmatched strength and depth. The Croatian believes the standard of competition has never been higher. For Kovacic, the challenge of competing against the best players in the world every week is what keeps him motivated at the highest level of the game.
"I think it is the best league and the best players are here," he asserted. "There are some amazing midfielders. Newcastle's Bruno [Guimaraes], Aston Villa have many good midfielders. United are now bringing midfielders. So I think every club has some great midfielders."
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Croatia star addresses future plans
While the focus has been on new arrivals, Kovacic has also had to navigate speculation regarding his own future at City. With interest reportedly stemming from Serie A giants Juventus and his former employers Inter Milan, the 32-year-old is entering the final year of his current contract without a renewal yet on the table. However, despite managing only nine appearances last term due to persistent Achilles and ankle injuries, Kovacic remains adamant that he has a significant role to play in Manchester.
The midfielder was quick to dismiss rumors, stating that the communication from the club has been consistently positive. "I didn't feel the question marks from them. I spoke with them, it was that they count on me, which was important for me to hear that from them," Kovacic clarified.
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