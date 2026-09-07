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Martin Odegaard hails elite Arsenal mentality following the Gunners' epic London derby comeback
Gunners show championship resolve at the Emirates
Arsenal demonstrated the steely determination of defending champions as they rallied from a goal down to overcome London rivals Chelsea. The match began in shocking fashion for the home supporters when Morgan Rogers, a £117m summer signing, found the net after just 77 seconds. It was the first goal the Gunners had conceded this term, but it only served to ignite a ferocious response from Arteta’s side, who refused to let the early setback derail their momentum.
Odegaard was the hero of the hour, firing home the winner in the 50th minute after Kai Havertz had restored parity against his former club before the interval.
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Odegaard praises team reaction
For Odegaard, the result was about much more than just his match-winning strike—it was a testament to a squad that refuses to break under pressure. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Norwegian playmaker emphasized the importance of the team's collective spirit and their ability to handle adversity.
"It was a big game, massive game, [against a] tough opponent and we got there in the end, so brilliant," Odegaard said. "Our mentality is to keep fighting. We have shown that many times. We never want to concede early but the reaction is top. We got our reward in [the] end and the response was brilliant. We showed our quality with and without the ball and the result reflects that."
Havertz hails captain as Arsenal become a powerhouse
Previously, Havertz, who continues to silence critics after his move from Stamford Bridge, was quick to praise his captain’s return to peak form. The German forward believes the current Arsenal squad possesses the depth to compete on all fronts. Havertz noted that while Chelsea’s heavy investment has given them an incredible array of talent, Arsenal’s familiarity and tactical discipline gave them the edge during the derby.
"He's an unbelievable player - we have seen that over the last years," Havertz said of Odegaard. "He's going to help us a lot this season. Chelsea have an amazing squad, but so do we. We knew it was going to be tough. They scored early, so it's not easy for us, but we believed in ourselves and changed the game around."
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Perfect start continues for the reigning champions
With three wins from their opening three games, Arsenal sit alongside Manchester City as the only teams in the division with a 100 per cent record. The focus now shifts to the European stage, as Arsenal prepare to launch their Champions League campaign against Napoli in Italy this Wednesday. With confidence soaring and their "elite mentality" firmly established, Arteta's men look ready to challenge on all fronts once again.
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