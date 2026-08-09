AFP
Marcus Rashford gets unexpected new Manchester United shirt number after returning to Carrington
A fresh start at Old Trafford
After a complex period away from Manchester United, Rashford has been given the number 14 shirt. Rashford previously wore the number 10 jersey before his departure, but that number is now occupied by Matheus Cunha. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the news, stating: "EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United decide to give Marcus Rashford new squad number as message to trust him and include as part of the team. Understand Rashford will wear number 14 shirt and now travelling with the team. Unless top European club bid arrives, he can stay."
The forward flew out on Sunday to join Michael Carrick and the squad in Dublin. Rashford, whose current contract expires in June 2028, aims to feel valued again after an extended absence.
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Barcelona transfer ruled out
Rashford was originally expected to remain with Barcelona following a prolific loan at the Nou Camp last season. During his time in Spain, Rashford made 49 appearances, contributing 14 goals and 14 assists while securing the Spanish champion title and the Spanish Super Cup.
Prior to that, he spent half a season on loan at Aston Villa from February 2025, recording four goals and six assists across 17 matches.
However, Barcelona have chosen a different direction, opting to sign Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead. Following a break after the World Cup, Rashford is now focusing on reviving his career back in England.
Rejoining the senior squad
The decision marks a remarkable turnaround for Rashford, who previously fell out with former manager Ruben Amorim. That rift resulted in an exile lasting nearly two years, halting a Manchester United career that boasts 426 appearances, 138 goals, and 79 assists. Rashford has previously won the Europa League, two FA Cups, and two League Cups with the club, alongside being a two-time Player of the Year.
Now, Carrick is eager to utilise him. The manager confirmed his plans, stating: "We have a full squad next week in Dublin. We fly straight there and meet Leeds on Wednesday. We have a few days in Dublin where we have the whole squad, including Marcus, Kobbie [Mainoo] and Lisandro [Martinez]."
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What comes next for Rashford?
Rashford will look to secure crucial minutes when Manchester United play Leeds on Wednesday. Following the Dublin camp, an intriguing fixture awaits against AC Milan in Poland, potentially pitting Rashford against Amorim. If the two-time top goal scorer can replicate his recent Spanish form, he could firmly re-establish himself as a vital asset for Manchester United before the new Premier League campaign begins.
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