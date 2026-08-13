Michael Carrick breaks silence on Marcus Rashford’s Man Utd return after Barcelona snub

Rashford has officially returned to United pre-season training after concluding his post-World Cup break. Carrick insisted the forward remains part of his squad following his loan spell with Barcelona last season.

The Catalan club ultimately decided against activating a £26 million option to make the move permanent. Barcelona instead chose to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, leaving Rashford facing an uncertain future back at Old Trafford.

Despite the speculation surrounding his situation, Carrick confirmed that the England international has rejoined the squad without any fuss. The manager expects the forward to contribute as the Redd Devils prepare for the upcoming campaign.