Marco Palestra: Why Chelsea have pounced to hijack Inter's move for flying €55m full-back

A marauding, versatile full-back who was named Serie A Defender of the Year off the back off an impressive season on loan at Cagliari, the 21-year-old was widely expected to head to San Siro this summer - but Chelsea have pounced to swiftly wrap up an agreement.
Alonso is reported to have signed off on the transfer, with the young defender seemingly perfectly suited to the Spanish tactician's preferred back-three or back-four systems, given he can operate on either flank as a wing-back or full-back.
But why exactly have Chelsea made such a significant financial commitment for a player with limited first-team experience? GOAL has you covered...