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Mark Doyle

The death of Italian football? Calcio might never recover from third World Cup 'apocalypse'

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Italy
World Cup
G. Gattuso
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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma was one of just a number of Italy players reduced to tears by Tuesday's World Cup play-off loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina - but the penalty shootout defeat in Zenica hit the goalkeeper harder than most. This wasn't the first time he'd been involved in a failed attempt to qualify - it was the third. Despite his devastation, though, Donnarumma remained defiant.

"Now, words don’t mean much, it's true," the Manchester City shot-stopper wrote on social media, "but there’s one thing I feel strongly inside and want to share with you. After such a great disappointment, we must find the courage to turn the page once again. And to do that, we need a lot of strength, passion and belief. Always believing. That’s the engine that drives us forward because life knows how to reward those who give everything, holding nothing back.

"And this is where we must start again. Together. Once more. To bring Italy back to where it deserves to be."

The thing is, though, Italian football is exactly where it deserves to be right now, after years upon years of gross mismanagement from top to bottom, making it almost impossible to be in any way optimistic about the world of calcio being restored to its former glory.

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    'Sporting tragedy'

    Just like many Italians, Fabio Capello struggled to sleep on Tuesday night. He just could not quite get his head around the fact that Italy had lost another World Cup play-off. 

    “We are talking about a four-time world champion," the coaching icon told Marca. "This is a sporting tragedy, a disgrace. It is one of the worst things to have happened to Italian football in its recent history."

    It wasn't remotely surprising, though. Italy may have won their semi-final clash with Northern Ireland quite comfortably in the end, but nobody was under any illusions about the strength of Gennaro Gattuso's squad. This was not a vintage Azzurri line-up - as underlined by the fact that they had been hammered 4-1 at home by Norway just last November.

    Of course, they still should have had sufficient quality to defeat Bosnia - and they probably would have done had it not been for Alessandro Bastoni's stupid sending-off, which arrived four minutes before the break with the visitors 1-0 up thanks to Moise Kean's early goal.

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    Another self-inflicted defeat

    However, while big calls went against Italy on the night, nobody really dared to make excuses for another self-inflicted defeat. As Stefano Agresti wrote in the Gazzetta dello Sport“The truth is that Bosnia were stronger, and we are tired of thinking about how to improve: technique, speeches. The third Apocalypse is the worst.

    "In Zenica, [the officials] gave us some reasons to protest. Not Bastoni’s sending-off, which was clear, but rather the failure to show a red card to (Tarik) Muharemovic. But come on, we are Italy. Can we really cling to such small details when facing the 71st-ranked national team in the world? We threw the match away ourselves."

    Consequently, Gattuso's position was immediately called into question. He had done reasonably well to take over a team left in total disarray after Luciano Spalletti's shockingly poor tenure, but Gattuso had admitted himself last November that his position would be untenable if he failed to get Italy to the World Cup.

    "I'll take credit if I manage to achieve the goal; otherwise I'll go and live far away from Italy," he told reporters. "I'm already a bit far away [he resides in Marbella], but I'll go even farther. The consequence [of failure] is that, I'm aware of it."

    It, thus, seems highly likely Gattuso's contract will not be renewed before it expires in June and there's even talk that he could be replaced by former coach Roberto Mancini, who led the Azzurri to victory at the glorious anomaly that was Euro 2020. 

    It is worth noting, though, that Gattuso retains the support of the players and several influential figures within the Italian game, with Franco Baresi, for example, arguing that the World Cup winner "is certainly among the least responsible for this defeat"

    Indeed, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina was widely regarded as the main culprit, after the second World Cup failure on his watch, and he finally succumbed to intense pressure to quit his post on Thursday afternoon.

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    Gravina gone

    Italy’s Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi, had called for Gravina's resignation the morning after the play-off loss, stating, "I thank the team and the coach for the commitment they showed, but it’s evident that Italian football needs to be rebuilt, and this process must start with a renewal of the FIGC leadership."

    Gravinahad only been re-elected as FIGC president last year with 98.68 percent of the vote and initially expressed his intention to remain at the helm at least until next week's Federal Concil Meeting. 

    However, Lazio president Claudio Lotito went so far as to launch a petition in the Italian Senate calling for Gravina to walk away, while Gravina did his hopes of survival no good at all by describing other sports as "amateur" compared to the "professional" world of football, in a bizarre bid to defend his record.

    Amid mounting hostility, which included some supporters pelting the offices of the FIGC with eggs, Gravina eventually stepped down after addressing the calcio crisis during talks with representatives from Serie A, Serie B, Serie C, the amateur leagues, and the coaches’ and players’ associations in Rome on Thursday afternoon.

    “After many years, there is a feeling of sadness, but also of calm,” Gravina told reporters after the meeting. “I have to thank all the elements of the Federation, who again today showed great support, great respect, affection, and also insisted that I should continue, but I made my decision, it was a personal and carefully meditated one."

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    'Not enough Italians in Serie A'

    The search for Gravina's successor is now already under way, with election day provisionally pencilled in for June 22, and Giovanni Malago, Giancarlo Abete, Umberto Gandini, Gianni Rivera and even Beppe Marotta have all been linked with the role. 

    Some candidates are undoubtedly more qualified than others - former Italian National Olympic Committe chief Malago is the early favourite - but whomever takes over will have a massive job on his hands trying to halt and then reverse years of decline that the Gazzetta dello Sport pointed out on Thursday has resulted in dwindling interest in football among Italians.

    Gravina also argued before quitting that the FIGC's attempts to build a successful Azzurri had been hindered by the fact that only 33% of the players currently plying their trade in Serie A are eligible for the national team. It's a point that Gattuso has also made on several occasions, and one supported by Demetrio Albertini.

    "The problem is that we have some good players, but not enough," the former Italy international told Tuttosport. "Generally, the national team coach has limited selection options, and, on top of that, some players have more Italy appearances than they do games played in European club competitions.

    "It’s useless to beat around the bush; we are less prepared for a certain type of international match. This is why Gattuso wanted to recall [Marco] Verratti, one who has played so many games at this level. That said, obviously, it doesn’t mean we don’t have the quality to win this play-off.

    "Euro 2020 was a deserved win, but it didn’t address the underlying problem: there aren’t enough Italian players in Serie A. I’ve heard the FIGC has announced a new technical project for youth football. But I hope that concrete actions are taken and that it doesn’t remain just empty proclamations."

    And Albertini's fear is one shared by nearly every Italian football fan.

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    Unattractive product

    It's painfully obvious at this stage that Italian football has a plethora of problems - as illustrated by the fact that the uncommonly well-run Atalanta were the only Serie A side to make the last 16 of this season's Champions League. 

    The seemingly never-ending bureaucracy blocking the construction of long-overdue modern arenas has driven a succession of club presidents to distraction and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin revealed on Thursday that Italy could even be removed as the co-host of Euro 2032 unless the country's infrastructural issues are addressed.

    The sad state of the stadiums in Serie A is also a contributing factor to the negative perception of the Italian game, which is now viewed as something of a retirement league because so many of its biggest names are well past their prime. that's not likely to change any time soon due to the inability of Serie A sides to compete for the top talent in the transfer market.

    The majority of clubs do not own the stadiums they play in, denying them millions in matchday revenue, while the league makes nothing like the same money from the sale of TV rights because Italian football has become such an unattractive product. 

    The net result is a vicious cycle of regression that looks impossible to reverse without a real revolution. Unfortunately, radical reform has been repeatedly rejected in Italy.

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    Baggio's failed bid to save calcio

    After the disastrous World Cup defence back in 2010, the FIGC tasked the great Roberto Baggio with coming up with a plan to overhaul Italian football. The following year, he presented the federation with a 900-page report based on the expert analysis of more than 50 collaborators. As well as championing the importance of technique over tactics at under-age level, Baggio advocated the creation of a school near Coverciano (Italian football's HQ).

    "The important thing was that we wanted to educate people to be people first and footballers second,” Baggio told the New York Times last year. "Not everyone will become a player, but everyone will be a person. That was the basis."

    The FIGC ignored the vast majority of Baggio's proposals and he eventually resigned in disgust in January 2013. "I haven’t been allowed to fulfil the role I was given and I'm not willing to move on from the fact that my 900-page report, presented in November 2011, remained a dead letter," the former No.10 said at the time.

    The understandable concern now is that any attempts to dramatically overhaul Italian football will suffer a similarly sad fate.

    As Arrigo Sacchi said, "We talk a lot, but you don't resolve problems with only words." That was in 2022. This is 2026. And nothing has changed in the interim. 

    On the contrary, the situation has arguably only worsened, meaning unless action is actually taken this time, Italian football may never recover from its third apocalypse.