Chelsea flop set for Bundesliga switch as RB Leipzig edge closer to permanent transfer agreement

Leipzig are on the verge of agreeing a deal in principle to sign Chelsea striker Guiu, as per The Athletic. While the transfer is not yet officially complete, all parties firmly expect the move to go through without any complications.

The 20-year-old is preparing to leave Stamford Bridge permanently after falling entirely out of favour. Chelsea initially demanded a fee of around £25 million for the Spanish forward, but the club opted to lower their valuation earlier this week to facilitate his departure.