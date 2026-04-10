Manuel Neuer 'would be smart' to retire if Bayern Munich win Champions League this season as Germany legend warns against World Cup return

"Is that now not the perfect time, to take all the titles with Bayern again and then really exit at the very highest point at which one can exit?" Kahn asked. "Do I still need a World Cup in the USA with over 40 degrees in the shade? Do I still have to put myself through that? Those are the thoughts that I think he is making for himself at the moment."

He added: "If he wins the Champions League again with Bayern now, it would be his third title. He is a world champion. Then it would be smart to say: 'That was it now.' That is also an art for an athlete."