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Manuel Neuer told he 'belongs' in the Germany squad but Julian Nagelsmann accused of blocking Bayern legend's return for World Cup
Experts demand sensational World Cup return
Following a gala performance in the Champions League against Real Madrid, the calls for Neuer to make a dramatic U-turn on his international retirement are growing louder. The veteran keeper stepped away from the national after Euro 2024, which saw Germany exit on home soil following a quarter-final defeat to Spain. Despite this, former teammates and pundits believe the 40-year-old remains the undisputed benchmark and must be part of the squad for the upcoming tournament in North America.
The debate over Neuer’s international return ignited following Germany’s sluggish start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen facing recurring injury setbacks and an uncertain future, calls for Neuer to come out of retirement reached a fever pitch. The narrative intensified when Neuer’s agent, Thomas Kroth, told Frankfurter Rundschau that the goalkeeper "wouldn't say no" if Nagelsmann faced a crisis in goal. Although Neuer quickly reaffirmed his retirement to Sky Germany, the speculation refused to die down.
The controversy stepped up a notch this week following Neuer’s man of the match performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was effusive in his praise for the club captain, highlighting the disparity in goalkeeping quality on the night. “We had something in our game today that Real didn't have: our X-factor, our 40-year-old, our world-class goalkeeper. Manuel, you were extraordinary today,” Dreesen remarked.
- AFP
Nagelsmann accused of blocking the path
Despite the overwhelming form shown by the veteran keeper, German legend Lothar Matthaus is sceptical about a potential comeback. While he agreed that "this version of Neuer is world-class and belongs in the national team," he expressed doubts that current head coach Nagelsmann would ever facilitate a reunion. The relationship between the two has been under intense scrutiny since their time together at the Allianz Arena.
Matthaus suggested that the bridge between the coach and player might be beyond repair, regardless of what happens on the pitch. "I know it won't happen. Julian Nagelsmann will not open that door. And for that reason, Manuel's retirement words remain etched in stone," Matthaus told Bild. He previously claimed that "the tablecloth is so torn that even the best tailor can no longer sew it back together."
A question of international standards
The debate has intensified as Nagelsmann appears set on taking Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann as his primary choice for the tournament. The 35-year-old made his national team debut in 2024 and has just 11 caps to his name, all of which came during periods Ter Stegen was out injured. Pundit Jan Age Fjortoft reacted with disbelief to this prospect, questioning why Germany would leave their greatest asset at home.
"How do you even come up with this idea after seeing Manuel Neuer now? Which country in the entire world wouldn't take its best goalkeeper?" he asked on Sky Austria.
The Norwegian expert believes the power lies entirely with the national team coach to change the narrative. Fjortoft argued that if the call was made, Neuer would find it hard to refuse the chance to represent his country one last time on the biggest stage.
"If Nagelsmann calls him and says: Do you want to be my number one? Then he plays, we all know that," he added.
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Neuer maintains focus on Bayern
Despite the storm of speculation surrounding his future with the national team, Neuer himself refused to fuel the fire after his heroics in Madrid. The goalkeeper stayed firm on his original stance, preferring to celebrate his club's current success rather than discussing a return to the international setup. For now, his priority remains leading the Bavarian giants to further silverware.
"We don’t even need to open that subject. Where did we play today?" Neuer said when questioned about his retirement. Avoiding any direct confirmation of a change of heart, he told reporters: "We’re not talking about the national team now. I’ve said my piece, and my focus is currently on FC Bayern."