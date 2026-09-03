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Manchester United sanction late permanent exit for Gabriele Biancheri despite the English transfer deadline passing
Late transfer to Austria
According to the Manchester Evening News, Biancheri has officially left Manchester United to join Austrian second-tier side FC Wacker Innsbruck. Although the transfer market in England shut at 11pm on Tuesday, the club have the ability to sanction exits to countries where the window remains open. Austria's deadline concludes on Thursday, which facilitated this permanent transfer.
Biancheri originally joined Manchester United from Cardiff City in 2023 but never managed to make a first-team appearance under manager Michael Carrick. The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United, featuring 11 times.
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Other recent departures
Biancheri is not the only player to leave Manchester United after the English deadline passed on Tuesday. Earlier on Thursday, the club also sanctioned a temporary exit for Chido Obi. Obi completed a season-long loan move to Willem II in the Netherlands, in search of regular first-team football. While Manchester United focused heavily on outgoings in the past few days, they opted against bringing in any new faces on deadline day. The club had a relatively quiet end to their window despite pursuing Leicester City defender Louis Page before time ran out.
Summer midfield reinforcements
Earlier in the summer, Manchester United were highly active in bolstering their squad for Carrick. The club identified the midfield as a priority area, which led to the arrivals of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow also made the move to Old Trafford to provide further depth. These additions are expected to play a crucial role as Manchester United aim to build momentum in the Premier League. The team have already shown promise, securing their first win of the campaign with a dominant 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town last weekend.
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What comes next for Manchester United?
With the transfer window now closed, Manchester United will look to build on their recent success in the Premier League. Carrick will prepare his squad for their third match of the season when they face Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. The club have three points to their name and will be eager to secure another victory to climb further up the league table.
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