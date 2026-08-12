AFP
Manchester City announce the signing of Geronimo Rulli from Marseille after James Trafford's move to Leeds United
City secure Trafford successor
City have moved swiftly in the transfer market to bolster their goalkeeping options, finalising a deal for Rulli. The 34-year-old joins the Premier League champions from Marseille for a reported fee of £1.7 million, returning to the club where he spent the 2016-17 season. The arrival of the Argentine is a direct response to the departure of Trafford.
During his first stint in Manchester, Rulli failed to make a single first-team appearance, but he returns now as a decorated veteran with extensive experience across Europe’s top leagues and the international stage. The club confirmed that Rulli has signed a contract that takes him through to the summer of 2028.
- AFP
Rulli relishing Etihad return
Rulli expressed his delight at returning to the blue half of Manchester. The goalkeeper was clearly eager to test himself once again in one of the most demanding environments in world football. He noted that the reputation of the club made the decision easy, highlighting the sustained excellence that has become the hallmark of the Etihad era. "This is an amazing opportunity for me and one I had to grasp. When the chance to join Manchester City comes along you have to go for it," Rulli said.
"Everyone knows what an impressive club this is. City's success over a long time has been impressive. Everyone I have spoken to about City said I had to join them because they are a club with incredibly high standards. Every professional wants to be in a high-performance environment and I can't wait to get started because I know I will improve and learn, which is always my main priority."
Club hierarchy welcomes veteran presence
City’s Football Director, Hugo Viana, echoed the player's excitement, noting that Rulli’s professional standards were a key factor in the recruitment process. Viana emphasised that the goalkeeping unit is now in a very strong position.
"The experience he brings is obvious – he has played at the very highest level for many years. I have been really impressed by him during our conversations, a strong desire to join us. It’s clear we are getting a brilliant professional, as well as a top ‘keeper," Viana said.
"Everyone at City is looking forward to welcoming him back to the club. The qualities he will bring are ones we need, and together with Gigio and Marcus [Bettinelli] make a great team. Our goalkeeper coaches are really happy with the group."
- AFP
Pedigree and European success
Rulli brings a wealth of winning experience to the City dressing room, most notably from his time with Villarreal. He was the hero of the 2021 Europa League final, an occasion Manchester United fans will remember for the wrong reasons. In a marathon penalty shootout, Rulli stepped up to score his own spot-kick before denying David de Gea to secure the trophy for the Yellow Submarine.
His international career is equally impressive, having served as a reliable presence for Argentina. Rulli has won eight caps for his country and was a member of the squads that triumphed at the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America. Furthermore, he was part of the group that reached the 2026 World Cup final. His journey through European football has taken him to Real Sociedad, Montpellier, and Ajax, where he consistently demonstrated his shot-stopping ability.
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