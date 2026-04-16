Man Utd urged to launch transfer swoop for £30m Premier League striker by ex-England boss

Thiago has been a revelation at Brentford since his £30m move from Club Brugge, scoring 24 goals in all competitions this season. His first season at the club was disrupted by injury, but he's instantly adapted to the rigours of the Premier League since returning to full fitness at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, providing the Bees with a clinical edge following the departure of marquee names.

With 21 goals in the Premier League, only Haaland has registered more league goals than Thiago, with 22. This form has naturally alerted several top-six sides looking to bolster their frontlines ahead of the next season.