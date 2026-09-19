AFP
'The Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe must go!' - Manchester United Muslim Supporters' Club demand takeover after co-owner's controversial immigration comments
Ratcliffe doubles down on controversial views
Ratcliffe has sparked fresh outrage among the Manchester United faithful after reiterating his contentious views on immigration during a recent interview. Despite previously offering an apology for claiming the United Kingdom had been 'colonised by immigrants' back in February, the 73-year-old billionaire appeared to double down on his stance during a high-profile appearance on the BBC's 'Big Boss' program.
During the broadcast, Ratcliffe reflected on British history while lamenting the current state of the country. 'We had the greatest empire in the world. We were a great people. We won two world wars. We're good, honest folk. But unfortunately, at the moment, I think the UK is on the slide. It's quite difficult to see how we arrest it. Nobody's tough enough to deal with the immigration problem. Nobody's tough enough to deal with the benefits problem. But somebody needs to do it.'
- Getty Images Sport
Supporters' club loses faith in ownership
The Manchester United Muslim Supporters' Club, which represents a significant portion of the global fan base, responded to these remarks with a powerful 750-word statement. The group made it clear that they no longer believe the current leadership structure is fit to guide the Red Devils forward.
Highlighting the inclusive nature of the club, the MUMSC statement read: 'Our players, staff, stewards, security teams and supporters come from different countries, cultures, ethnicities, religions and backgrounds. Manchester United would not be Manchester United without them. That diversity isn't a weakness of Manchester United. It is part of Manchester United. Different backgrounds. Different beliefs. Different politics. One Manchester United. Manchester United does not belong emotionally to investment funds, shareholders or billionaires. It belongs to the generations of supporters who inherited this club from their parents and grandparents and who will one day pass it to their children.'
Demands for a total takeover
The timing of these comments has only added to the tension at Old Trafford, with United enduring a miserable run of form on the pitch. Michael Carrick's side has already suffered two defeats in the Premier League and was dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton earlier this week.
The supporters' group was uncompromising in its final assessment of the situation at the Theatre of Dreams. 'We love Manchester United. This club is all we know and, when it comes to football, it will be all we ever know. That is precisely why we cannot stay silent. This is bigger than one defeat. Bigger than one manager. Bigger than one season. It is about the direction, leadership and identity of Manchester United Football Club. After years of decline, broken promises and repeated failure, Manchester United Muslim Supporters' Club has lost confidence in the current ownership structure of Manchester United Football Club. Enough is enough. It is time for change. The Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe must go.'
- Getty Images Sport
Concerns over repeated rhetoric
This is not the first time the MUMSC has felt forced to confront Ratcliffe over his public utterances. The group had previously voiced their disapproval earlier in the year when his 'colonised' comments first surfaced, and Ratcliffe's latest remarks prompted MUMSC to take to X - just days after fans protested against the ownership ahead of their 1-0 derby defeat to Manchester City with a banner reading 'the way you treat us is a disgrace'.
The group expressed their frustration that the INEOS chief chose to revisit these divisive topics so soon after his previous apology. 'Earlier this year, MUMSC publicly challenged Sir Jim Ratcliffe after his comments that the UK had been "colonised by immigrants." We condemned those comments then. He subsequently apologised for his "choice of language." We hoped a lesson had been learned. Clearly, it has not. This week, Sir Jim has again placed immigration and people receiving benefits at the centre of his explanation for Britain's problems, arguing that nobody is "tough enough" to deal with either. We find these latest comments deeply disappointing and completely unacceptable.'
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting