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Man Utd boss Michael Carrick hits back at Elliot Anderson after 'Kings of Manchester' claim ahead of derby showdown against Man City
Anderson sparks derby drama
Anderson's £116 million ($156m) summer transfer from Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium came with bold statements. The midfielder riled up the red half of the city by declaring the Sky Blues as the absolute rulers of Manchester, a sentiment City's official website enthusiastically embraced by capitalising the word 'king'.
United have not finished above their fierce rivals in the Premier League since the 2012-13 campaign. City have hoarded domestic and European silverware during that period, lifting seven league titles and a Champions League trophy, which contrasts sharply with United's more modest haul.
Despite the widening trophy gap, recent head-to-head clashes have remained somewhat competitive. United have secured seven victories and three draws in their last 20 league encounters against the Etihad giants.
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Managers clash over 'Kings' claim
The midfielder's highly anticipated first derby was fuelled by his own recent admission: “It’s been one of the biggest derbies in the world. And for as long as I’ve known, City have been the Kings of Manchester.”
City head coach Enzo Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola in the summer, quickly defended his marquee signing, pointing to the club's staggering recent success. "Probably the reason why Elliot said that is because he grew up in the last 15 years," Maresca explained. "I think Manchester City were unbelievable in what they achieved. So it was normal when Elliot said that... For me the reason Elliot said that is because when he grew up Manchester City was dominant."
When quizzed about the taunt, Carrick flatly rejected the premise with a wry smile. "I’m definitely not using that phrase, at all, no," the United boss fired back.
Despite brushing off the label, Carrick acknowledged the reality of City's supremacy. "I understand it," he conceded. "We are humble enough and realistic enough to know where we have come from in recent history."
Shifting expectations at Old Trafford
Carrick's permanent tenure previously featured a memorable 2-0 victory over Guardiola’s City, but the English tactician is eyeing sustained progress over one-off triumphs. Returning to Europe's elite competition is viewed as just the beginning for his squad.
"It is good, in a way, that expectation has shifted," Carrick noted. "All of a sudden, there are different things asked of us to maybe what was asked of us a few months ago. We are in the Champions League - that in itself shows the steps we have made."
The Red Devils manager is determined to transform his team into perennial title contenders. "Now, it is about the next stage," he added. "We need to, and want to be better, and we want to be challenging more. That’s where we're at. It doesn't mean that we can't and we won't. It means we still hope, we believe, and we expect that we can be and we should be, but I understand the bigger picture."
Closing the gap in the derby
United head into Sunday's showdown trailing Maresca’s men by five points in the Premier League table. The fixture provides Carrick's side with a golden opportunity to inflict a blow on their city rivals and prove they can compete for the top prize.
Praising City's recent midweek European display, Carrick remained defiant about his own team's trajectory. “I thought they were very professional against Porto the other night," he observed. "They are a very good team. We know we have to put in a good performance and do a lot of things right to get a result."
Carrick added: "I think we have built up confidence over a period of time. I feel like we are getting better all the time and that helps us. It is a big game, it is an important game, there is a lot riding on it. We are looking forward to it. We have got a short space of time to recover and prepare for it, but we will make the most of it."
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