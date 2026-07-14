Man Utd & England legend David Beckham emulates Lionel Messi, Lady Gaga & Harry Kane by becoming a Fortnite character

Beckham has personally confirmed that he will be the latest superstar to enter the virtual world of Fortnite. According to a post shared on his official Instagram account, the former England captain revealed he is actively involved in the design process. Beckham, who won six English league titles and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United, accompanied the post with a clear message.

"Working on my new Fortnite character," Becks captioned the post. "Available very soon." The 1999 UEFA Best Player in Europe is no stranger to global attention, having retired in 2013 after a stellar career that spanned top clubs across four different countries.



