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Man Utd CEO to recommend Michael Carrick be offered permanent manager job in Sir Jim Ratcliffe meeting
Ratcliffe meeting to decide Carrick future
Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are set to formally recommend Carrick for the permanent head coach role during an executive committee meeting this week, according to The Athletic. The proposal will be presented to Ratcliffe, who holds the ultimate authority on football matters at the club while the Glazer family remains content to let INEOS lead the sporting strategy.
With Champions League qualification now officially secured, United’s executives believe the time is right to settle the managerial situation. While other names like Andoni Iraola and Unai Emery were considered during a thorough due diligence process, Carrick remains the firm favourite after securing 33 points from just 15 matches during his interim spell.
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Dressing room in full support
The impact Carrick has had on the squad at Carrington has been undeniable, with several senior players already making their feelings known. Following the 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool, starlet Kobbie Mainoo emphasised the squad's loyalty by stating: "We want to die for him on the pitch." This sentiment is echoed across the building, where staff and players alike are operating under the expectation that the 44-year-old will be staying on, per The Athletic.
Carrick has remained calm throughout the speculation, recently addressing the noise surrounding other candidates by saying: "Whether it's discussed or not discussed, it hasn't bothered me. It hasn't changed how I go about it. I've been confident in the work that we're doing and working with the players and leading the club, so it literally hasn't had any effect on me at all. I think it's pretty obvious it's going to be a process, obviously from the outset in terms of finding someone to fill the position in the end."
Rooney warns of transfer danger
Despite the positive vibes at Old Trafford, club legend Wayne Rooney has warned that any further delay in making the appointment official could cost the club in the upcoming transfer window. United are already planning for major summer recruitment, and their all-time top scorer stated that any world-class talent approached by the club would immediately seek assurances about who will be in the dugout.
"If I was a player and Man Utd wanted to sign me, the first question I'd ask is 'who is the manager? Does the manager want me?'" Rooney explained. "I think for the club to announce him, I think they need to do it swiftly because they need to get players in. They need to get players to improve that team."
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Maintaining the Old Trafford momentum
The decision to appoint Carrick permanently is seen as the best way to maintain the momentum built since January. Having taken over with the side languishing in seventh place, Carrick has propelled United to third in the Premier League, currently sitting six points ahead of Liverpool with just two games remaining. This remarkable turnaround has restored a sense of pride at the club after a difficult period under Ruben Amorim. If the recommendation is ratified by Ratcliffe, Carrick could potentially take the microphone after Sunday’s final home clash against Nottingham Forest to officially usher in a new era for United as their permanent leader.