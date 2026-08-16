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Man Utd plot shock move for Bayern Munich star as Michael Carrick eyes defensive reinforcements
Red Devils eye defensive reinforcements after Milan collapse
United have reportedly placed Kim on their transfer shortlist as they look to conclude their summer business with a defensive flourish. Despite a relatively quiet window that has seen Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos arrive at Old Trafford, the hierarchy remains aware that the squad requires further surgery to compete at the highest level.
The urgency for a new centre-back stems from the persistent injury problems surrounding Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro. With Harry Maguire turning 34 during the current campaign, Carrick is reportedly eager to secure a long-term partner for his younger stars. Kim, who joined Bayern for €50m from Napoli in 2023, is viewed as the ideal profile to bring authority and pace to a unit that was recently dismantled by a Ruben Amorim's AC Milan side in Poland.
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Kim Min-jae back on the Old Trafford radar
Bayern Insider's Christian Falk suggests that the Red Devils are monitoring the 29-year-old’s status in Bavaria very closely. Falk noted that while interest is concrete, the player himself is currently focused on reclaiming his spot in Vincent Kompany's starting XI. The defender lost his undisputed starting status during the latter half of last season but remains a high-value asset for the Bundesliga giants as they chase Champions League glory.
Falk said: "There is some truth to reports around Manchester United’s interest in Kim Min-jae. As I’ve mentioned with Bayern Insider previously, the South Korean international is on the list at United. They’re always looking at his situation at Bayern Munich. That said, Kim Min-jae is very clear at the moment that he wants to stay at Bayern and he’s fine with his current role at the club."
Bayern's stance on the South Korean star
The report adds that Bayern are reluctant to sanction Kim's departure, especially with Kompany setting a formal target of winning the Champions League this season. The club knows that navigating a demanding, multi-front campaign requires deep squad depth. Selling Kim would leave the Bavarian giants dangerously thin at the back, forcing them to rely solely on Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano as their only senior centre-backs for the entire year.
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United prepare for Premier League opener
While the transfer talk continues, Carrick must focus on the immediate future as United prepare for their Premier League opener against Hull City. Maguire and Yoro are expected to start the match, especially after Martinez picked up another injury during Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain.
United reportedly agreed personal terms with Kim back in 2023 before he chose the German giants, and Carrick will be hoping a second pursuit proves more fruitful.
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