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Man Utd admit ticket touting investigation errors after causing distress to loyal match-going supporters
United acknowledge ticketing errorsUnited acknowledge ticketing errors
Manchester United have publicly accepted that they made mistakes in the execution of their recent ticket touting investigation. According to BBC Sport, the club began the process last month after identifying suspicious account activity, which included one instance of 1,088 accounts being accessed on a single device.
However, the threshold for review was set at seven or more accounts accessed from one device between March and June 2026. This led to thousands of genuine fans, whose average account usage is just 1.2, having their accounts restricted. Following a fans' forum on July 30, the club issued a statement addressing the backlash from supporters who were terrified of losing their seats.
- AFP
Distress caused to loyal fans
The club released a statement apologising for the unintended consequences of their actions, noting they removed restrictions from a substantial number of cases after receiving a satisfactory explanation.
"Manchester United accepts that the process may have caused distress for some loyal supporters, underestimated how common sharing account usernames and passwords was, and recognises that some fans may have felt they were being treated unfairly," the club said. "We recognise that many supporters have shared account login details in circumstances they regarded as legitimate, and we did not anticipate the extent to which this was occurring." Supporters explained they shared details to help friends and family manage applications.
The fight against organised touting
Despite the recent apologies, Manchester United remain determined to tackle the growing issue of ticket touting, which deprives genuine supporters of the opportunity to buy tickets. "There is no doubt at all this process has uncovered significant and organised touting which will enable us to remove tickets from touts and place them back in the hands of genuine fans," United said.
"We believe this is something we are all aligned on. One example has uncovered 1,088 accounts accessed on a single device. However, we recognise the way this process was communicated, and the impact it has had on some loyal match- going supporters, has caused genuine upset and distress."
- Getty Images Sport
What happens next for United fans?
Manchester United have confirmed that their ticketing investigation remains ongoing, and impacted fans must respond to the club within a 14-day deadline. The club have assured supporters that season tickets will only be confiscated where evidence indicates systematic misuse or financial gain. Furthermore, United stressed that any confiscated tickets will be repurposed for regular fans rather than sold as corporate hospitality packages.
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