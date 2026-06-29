Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Man City star Rodri to undergo surgery on 'mystery' injury ahead of new season in big blow for Enzo Maresca
Midfield anchor facing spell on the sidelines
City are preparing for the start of the Maresca era without one of their most influential players, as Rodri is expected to go under the knife following the conclusion of the World Cup. The Daily Mailsuggests the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is dealing with a "mystery injury" that requires operative intervention to resolve.
While the Manchester club have not commented on the specifics of the ailment, it is understood that the surgery will take place once Spain’s quest for global glory in the United States, Mexico and Canada comes to an end. This timeframe ensures the 30-year-old will be absent for the bulk of City’s pre-season preparations under their new head coach.
- Getty Images
Timing could not be worse for Maresca
Maresca, who returned to the Etihad Stadium following a compensation agreement with Chelsea, was hoping for a smooth transition as he takes over the reins. However, losing Rodri for the start of the season represents a major headache for the Italian tactician. "Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," Maresca stated upon his appointment. "This will be my third spell here. I know this Club, I know the demands and I know the expectations."
Despite his familiarity with the squad, replacing the tactical discipline provided by Rodri is a daunting task. The manager remains optimistic about the structural integrity of the club, adding: "City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively. I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City."
Contract uncertainty looming over the Etihad
The injury news comes at a delicate time regarding Rodri's long-term future in Manchester. The former Atletico Madrid man is entering the final 12 months of his current deal, and while a contract offer is reportedly on the table, negotiations have not progressed. This has sparked intense speculation regarding a potential return to Spain, with Real Madrid heavily linked with a move for the midfielder.
Should his contractual situation remain unresolved, Rodri would be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs as early as January 1. A move to the Bernabeu would see him reunite with former City teammate Bernardo Silva, who recently joined Jose Mourinho's Los Blancos. City also face similar uncertainty with defender Nathan Ake, who is also entering the final year of his deal.
- Getty Images Sport
Concerns over long-term fitness levels
This latest medical setback raises concerns about the physical toll on a player who has been the heartbeat of City’s recent dominance. Last season, Rodri made 33 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City, scoring two goals. He boasts an extensive trophy cabinet with the club, having won the Premier League four times, the Champions League once, the FA Cup twice, the League Cup three times, and the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield once each.
Rodri has faced a difficult road back to full fitness since suffering a devastating ACL injury nearly two years ago. While he returned to peak form to claim the Ballon d'Or, this upcoming surgery suggests he is still managing the after-effects of a relentless playing schedule.