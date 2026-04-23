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Man City hold 'positive talks' over Enzo Maresca succeeding Pep Guardiola as manager this summer
City identify Guardiola successor
According to The Guardian, City have officially begun the delicate process of planning for life after Guardiola, with Maresca emerging as a leading candidate to take the reins. City have held "positive talks" about the Italian tactician, amid growing speculation that Guardiola will walk away from the club this summer.
While the hierarchy remains hopeful that the Catalan will see out his contract until 2027, they are taking no chances. The leadership at the Etihad is determined to avoid the instability experienced by other major clubs following the departure of an era-defining manager, opting to formulate a long-term succession plan well in advance.
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The Maresca connection
Maresca is a figure well-known to the Manchester City boardroom, having been highly rated during his time as the club’s under-23s coach before being promoted to work directly with the first team. His rise within the setup culminated in him serving as Guardiola's assistant during the historic treble-winning season in 2022-23.
Maresca’s Chelsea success
After leading Leicester to the Championship title in 2024 in his first head coaching role, Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, where he enjoyed a trophy-laden debut season. During his first year, he secured Champions League qualification and delivered both the Conference League and Club World Cup trophies, though his second campaign ended abruptly in an explosive January departure. Despite the exit, Maresca remains highly regarded by the squad; both Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella have recently praised their former manager’s methods.
The Guardian says that any City move for Maresca could be complicated by the fact he still has contractual obligations at Chelsea, having left the club with three-and-a-half years left on his contract, plus the club option of an extra year.
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Guardiola's uncertain future
The timing of these talks coincides with growing uncertainty regarding Guardiola’s own plans. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has spent nearly a decade in Manchester, amassing an incredible 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown. Despite the speculation over his future, his focus remains sharp as Manchester City currently lead the Premier League table on goal difference ahead of Arsenal with only five matches remaining, and have an FA Cup semi-final clash against Southampton to attend to this weekend. While Guardiola has often suggested he is happy at the club, he has also dropped hints about seeking a new challenge elsewhere, perhaps on the international stage.