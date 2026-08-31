Man City announce £32m signing of Brazilian sensation Allan Elias from Palmeiras

Man City have officially announced the signing of Allan, further strengthening Enzo Maresca’s attacking options. The club did not disclose the player's transfer fee, but it is reported the uncapped winger arrives in a deal worth an initial £32m, with the potential for a further £2m in performance-related add-ons. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, tying him to the club until the summer of 2031, and becomes the latest high-profile addition in what has been a transformative summer for the English champions.

Speaking about the move, the young Brazilian could not hide his delight at joining the Cityzens. "This is a surreal moment for me," Allan told the club's official media. "Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players. To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life. I love Palmeiras and always will – but the decision to come to City was an easy one. I want to be the best footballer I can be and the conversations I’ve had with the people at City so far has convinced me there isn’t a better place for me to fulfil my ambitions."







