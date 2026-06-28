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Major boost for England as Declan Rice set to return from injury in World Cup knockout stage clash with DR Congo
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Rice ready for knockout return
Thomas Tuchel is set to welcome back one of his most influential performers as the Three Lions move into the business end of the tournament in North America. Rice was a notable absentee during the 2-0 win against Panama, a decision made after the 27-year-old sustained a heavy blow to his calf during the previous goalless draw with Ghana, but he will be fit to start in the round of 16 - per BBC Sport.
The midfielder struggled with his training volume initially, but his return to the final session before the squad travelled to New Jersey sparked optimism. In his absence, Tuchel turned to Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham to hold the fort in the middle of the park.
However, with the stakes rising in Atlanta, the German tactician is keen to restore his premier ball-winner. "He's just in a sweet spot after his injury. He's happy to play again, he just feels free .. He needs to play with this intensity, he loves to play on this kind of stage," Tuchel said.
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Full-back crisis deepens for Tuchel
While the news regarding Rice provides relief, the England camp is currently gripped by a full-blown selection crisis on the right side of the defence. Jarell Quansah, who had been deputising for the injured James, became the latest victim of the team's defensive curse.
The Bayer Leverkusen defender was forced to limp off during the second half of the Panama fixture, leaving the coaching staff sweating over the availability of their third-choice option.
Tuchel provided a grim evaluation of the situation following the final whistle in New Jersey. "A classic ankle twist and he is in pain. He said he had it before and it is a matter of days. He has his leg up high and in ice," The manager explained.
Contingency plans for the knockout rounds
The absence of his primary right-backs has left Tuchel weighing up several tactical alternatives for the clash in Atlanta. Djed Spence, who replaced Quansah during the last match, remains the most natural replacement still available in the squad.
However, the German tactician is also considering more conservative options to ensure defensive solidity as the tournament enters its win-or-go-home phase.
Ezri Konsa is another name being discussed to fill the void. The versatile Aston Villa man has experience playing as a full-back and could offer more physical presence against a spirited DR Congo attack.
Tuchel will use the next 48 hours to assess his defensive line before making a final decision on whether to stick with a natural wing-back or move to a more structured back four.
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Pressure mounts in path to the final
There is an underlying acknowledgement within the camp that performances must improve if England are to live up to their status as one of the tournament favourites. The return of Rice provides the necessary platform for Bellingham and the more attacking elements of the side to flourish, offering the defensive security that was occasionally missing against Ghana.
The path to the final is now set, and with Rice back to anchor the team, optimism is growing that England can navigate the challenge posed by DR Congo.