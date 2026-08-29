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Luis Enrique praises Paris Saint-Germain spirit after stunning late comeback to snatch draw at Lille

Luis Enrique
Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique hailed his squad's relentless character following a dramatic 2-2 draw away at Lille on Friday night. The reigning European champions appeared destined for defeat after falling two goals behind, only for stoppage-time strikes from Vitinha and Marquinhos to salvage an unlikely point at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

  • Champions salvage dramatic point

    Davide Ancelotti's Lille appeared to have full control of the contest following an opener from Hakon Haraldsson and a sublime curling strike from substitute Dilane Bakwa. However, a 91st-minute long-range effort from Vitinha followed by Marquinhos' stoppage-time header snatched victory away from the hosts at the death. The dramatic fightback marked only the second time across the last 60 Ligue 1 seasons that a side avoided defeat despite trailing by two goals entering injury time.


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    Spaniard hails relentless character

    Enrique stressed that a never-say-die attitude until the final whistle has become the core identity of his squad over the past three years. Speaking to PSG TV after the full-time whistle, the Spanish tactician said: "That's the hallmark of this team over the last three years. When everyone thinks we're dead, we have the ability to turn it around. It feels good, we're happy.

    "Today, I think we deserved more than this result, but that's football. Football isn't fair, you have to score goals. I think we deserve this point."

  • Enrique demands higher standards

    Les Parisiens had to navigate the fixture without rested winger Ousmane Dembele, while Bradley Barcola was omitted amid heavy speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Liverpool.

    Reflecting on taking just two points from their opening two domestic fixtures, Enrique added: "You might think that two points from two matches isn't much, but when you consider the results we got last year at Rennes and Lille, we've actually picked up one more point from those two fixtures. We're trying to stay positive, it's clear we need to improve and perform at a higher level. But I think today the team showed its ability to fight until the very last minute."

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    Monaco test looms large

    PSG face an urgent need to tighten up defensively after failing to win their opening two league games for only the third time in the last 13 campaigns. The reigning champions will host rivals Monaco at the Parc des Princes next weekend, aiming to halt their winless start. That heavyweight clash will serve as a crucial test of resilience for Enrique's men before the domestic calendar halts for the international break.

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