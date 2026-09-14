Luciano Spalletti defends Juventus tactics as desire to win backfires in five-goal Sassuolo thriller

Spalletti refused to lambast his players after a chaotic 3-2 defeat to Sassuolo, instead choosing to praise the ambition that ultimately led to their downfall. The Bianconeri found themselves in a rollercoaster battle at the Mapei Stadium, where a late surge for victory left them vulnerable to a clinical counter-attack. The defeat was particularly stinging as it came via a goal from Adzic, a player currently owned by Juventus, who delivered the final blow with the very last kick of the game.

The coach admitted that the two goals conceded late on were a result of losing balance while desperately trying to secure a win. "The two goals suffered arrived because we lost balance, but that depended on the fact that we had the desire to overturn a game that had become complicated and we would have deserved to overturn," the coach explained. "Then it is true that Juve cannot leave the field open as they did, but they did it to win the game and the possibility was there. The easy option would have been to stay balanced and avoid defeat; trying to win it—as we did—is the harder path, but it is an approach I appreciate. We failed to finish the play and ended up losing a painful match that comes at a high cost."