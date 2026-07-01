Lucas Paqueta in danger of missing rest of Brazil's World Cup campaign as cruel injury diagnosis confirmed

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the worst fears of fans on Wednesday, revealing that Paqueta suffered a significant muscle injury during the 2-1 win over Japan. The 28-year-old was forced off at half-time in Houston, and subsequent medical tests have painted a bleak picture for his immediate future in North America.

In an official statement, the CBF said: "Paqueta underwent an imaging exam that confirmed a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh. The player will follow an intensive treatment protocol, under the supervision of the Brazilian national team's medical staff, with the goal of recovering and returning to action as soon as possible."