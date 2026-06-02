Liverpool target Yan Diomande reveals which modern day superstar has replaced Cristiano Ronaldo as his source of inspiration - with €100m Premier League transfer being mooted

Despite his meteoric rise, the 19-year-old insists he is far from the finished article and remains humble about his contributions during a breakout campaign. "I am a human being. I can make mistakes. If you did not do a good game, you need to recognise it and work hard for the next. I did a lot of **** games in the season," he added.

This focus on constant improvement has seen him register incredible statistics, including a league-high 118 successful dribbles, as he continues to push for a one per cent gain every single day.

Diomande's humility is endearing and almost every sentence sounds like motivation. "Sometimes it is good to have pressure. You have to give everything, every day, every minute, every second. Every day you need to improve something, even one per cent."



