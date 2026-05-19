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Yan Diomandegetty
Marko Brkic

Ivory Coast squad World Cup 2026: Which players have made it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

World Cup
Ivory Coast

The Ivory Coast squad for the 2026 World Cup has been finalised. See who made the cut here.

Ivory Coast will head to the 2026 World Cup with two young Bundesliga talents: national coach Emerse Fae has included Leipzig's surprise package Yan Diomande and Hoffenheim's attacking prospect Bazoumana Toure in his 26-man squad for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Both attackers only made their debuts for the Ivory Coast in October 2025.

  • Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing?

    The squad also includes Guela Doué, older brother of France international Désiré Doué of Paris Saint-Germain. First-time call-up Yoan-Ange Bonny is another notable selection; the former France U21 forward, who plays for Inter Milan, was only granted permission a few days ago to represent the Ivory Coast.

    Sebastien Haller, however, has been left out; the former Borussia Dortmund striker is surprisingly absent from the West African side's World Cup squad.

    The Elephants will lock horns with the German national team on the second matchday of the group stage: Germany versus Ivory Coast on 20 June.

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  • Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Goalkeepers

    NameClub
    Yahia FofanaÇaykur Rizespor
    Mohamed KonéRoyal Charleroi SC
    Alban LafontPanathinaikos F.C.

  • Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Defenders

    NameClub:
    Emmanuel AgbadouBeşiktaş
    Clement AkpaAJ Auxerre
    Ousmane DiomandeSporting CP
    Guela DouéRC Strasbourg
    Ghislain KonanGil Vicente
    Odilon KossounouAtalanta
    Wilfried SingoGalatasaray
    Evan NdickaAS Roma

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  • Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Midfielders

    NameClub
    Seko FofanaFC Porto
    Parfait GuiagonSporting Charleroi
    Christ Inao OulaiTrabzonspor
    Franck KessieAl-Ahli
    Ibrahim SangaréNottingham Forest
    Jean-Mickael SeriNK Maribor

  • Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Forwards

    NameClub
    Simon AdingraAS Monaco
    Ange-Yoan BonnyInter Milan
    Amad DialloManchester United
    Oumar DiakitéCercle Brugge
    Yan DiomandeRB Leipzig
    Evann GuessandCrystal Palace
    Nicolas PépéVillarreal
    Bazoumana TouréTSG Hoffenheim
    Elye WahiOGC Nice
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