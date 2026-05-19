Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing?

The squad also includes Guela Doué, older brother of France international Désiré Doué of Paris Saint-Germain. First-time call-up Yoan-Ange Bonny is another notable selection; the former France U21 forward, who plays for Inter Milan, was only granted permission a few days ago to represent the Ivory Coast.

Sebastien Haller, however, has been left out; the former Borussia Dortmund striker is surprisingly absent from the West African side's World Cup squad.

The Elephants will lock horns with the German national team on the second matchday of the group stage: Germany versus Ivory Coast on 20 June.