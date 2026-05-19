Ivory Coast will head to the 2026 World Cup with two young Bundesliga talents: national coach Emerse Fae has included Leipzig's surprise package Yan Diomande and Hoffenheim's attacking prospect Bazoumana Toure in his 26-man squad for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Both attackers only made their debuts for the Ivory Coast in October 2025.
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Ivory Coast squad World Cup 2026: Which players have made it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?
Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing?
The squad also includes Guela Doué, older brother of France international Désiré Doué of Paris Saint-Germain. First-time call-up Yoan-Ange Bonny is another notable selection; the former France U21 forward, who plays for Inter Milan, was only granted permission a few days ago to represent the Ivory Coast.
Sebastien Haller, however, has been left out; the former Borussia Dortmund striker is surprisingly absent from the West African side's World Cup squad.
The Elephants will lock horns with the German national team on the second matchday of the group stage: Germany versus Ivory Coast on 20 June.
Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Goalkeepers
Name Club Yahia Fofana Çaykur Rizespor Mohamed Koné Royal Charleroi SC Alban Lafont Panathinaikos F.C.
Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Defenders
Name Club: Emmanuel Agbadou Beşiktaş Clement Akpa AJ Auxerre Ousmane Diomande Sporting CP Guela Doué RC Strasbourg Ghislain Konan Gil Vicente Odilon Kossounou Atalanta Wilfried Singo Galatasaray Evan Ndicka AS Roma
Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Midfielders
Name Club Seko Fofana FC Porto Parfait Guiagon Sporting Charleroi Christ Inao Oulai Trabzonspor Franck Kessie Al-Ahli Ibrahim Sangaré Nottingham Forest Jean-Mickael Seri NK Maribor
Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup: Squad – Who's in the squad? And who's missing? Forwards
Name Club Simon Adingra AS Monaco Ange-Yoan Bonny Inter Milan Amad Diallo Manchester United Oumar Diakité Cercle Brugge Yan Diomande RB Leipzig Evann Guessand Crystal Palace Nicolas Pépé Villarreal Bazoumana Touré TSG Hoffenheim Elye Wahi OGC Nice