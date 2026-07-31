Liverpool warned against £100m Bradley Barcola move as Jamie Carragher demands Reds focus on search for Mohamed Salah replacement

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Liverpool legend Carragher suggested his former club should prioritise finding a successor for Salah on the right wing rather than signing Barcola. The former defender said: "He's a great player, there's no doubt about that - I'd love to get Barcola at Liverpool. But he's a left winger for me.

"Liverpool's big thing that stands out like a sore thumb right now is replacing Mo Salah, a right winger. And I don't think Liverpool have got anybody really in the squad who looks fully comfortable playing right wing.

"They probably have at least four players in the squad before Barcola joins, if he joins, who could play on the left-hand side comfortably.

"But if you're saying to me, do I want Barcola to come and Liverpool are going to sign a right winger as well? I'll be absolutely delighted because players would have to move on. Of course they would.

"But right now, I felt this summer would be about replacing Mo Salah. Barcola doesn't replace Mo Salah."