Mark Doyle

Liverpool player ratings vs Galatasaray: What a shambles! Mohamed Salah has another stinker while Ibrahima Konate returns to his comical worst as wasteful Reds fall behind in Champions League tie

Liverpool coach Arne Slot claimed that his team were in a much better place as they returned to Istanbul to face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night - but the Reds looked to have made zero progress at all as they slumped to another 1-0 defeat at RAMS Park that this time puts them at real risk of elimination.

Rather remarkably, Ibrahima Konate produced an even worse performance than six months ago, with the centre-back's efforts to clear the ball bordering on comical at times. The Frenchman was by no means the only Red to underperform, though. Virgil van Dijk had a poor match alongside Konate, while Konate Mohamed Salah dropped a stinker and was hauled off midway through the first half - along with Milos Kerkez.

Furthermore, it was Liverpool's collective inability to deal with set-pieces that cost them another game, with Mario Lemina scoring the only goal of the evening from close range after getting on the end of Victor Osimhen's header from a corner.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Reds on show at RAMS Park... 

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgio Mamardashvili (5/10):

    Started in place of the injured Alisson and while there was little he could do about Gala's opener, he was lucky to get away with completely misjudging a left-wing cross from Noa Lang. Made a decent save from Davinson Sanchez soon after but never looked convincing, particularly with the ball at his feet.

    Joe Gomez (5/10):

    Not a huge surprise to see him picked ahead of Frimpong for such a tough and physical encounter but he wasn't particularly impressive defensively while his technical deficiencies were inevitably exposed going forward.

    Ibrahima Konate (3/10):

    The return of the calamitous version of Konate from the first half of the season. So lucky to get away with two atrocious attempted clearances - both of which should have resulted in goals for Osimhen - while his passing was terrible throughout.

    Virgil van Dijk (4/10):

    Made a timely interception to snuff out a very dangerous Gala break but caught in no man's land for Davinson Sanchez's headed chance and his booking for a needless foul on Gabriel Sara rather summed up a sloppy display overall.

    Milos Kerkez (4/10):

    Booked for a clumsy challenge on Sara in the first half so Slot wisely removed him from the fray midway through the second half, given he ran the risk of a red given his combative style of play.

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (5/10):

    Didn't shy away from the fight and showed some lovely touches - but he never managed to bring the kind of control and composure to the proceedings that Liverpool so desperately required. 

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Never stopped scrapping but lost more duels than he won and his passing wasn't great either. Also, really should have shot rather than passed after being picked out in the area early on.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (5/10):

    Played with plenty of energy and purpose but unable to exert any real influence over the game, with his most notable contributions a couple of decent strikes from distance.

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (3/10):

    After showing signs of life last week at Wolves, this was another painfully ineffective display from Liverpool's Egyptian King. Didn't muster a single shot and had one touch in the box before bring rightly replaced by Jeremie Frimpong midway through the second half.

    Hugo Ekitike (4/10):

    An occasional threat with his pace and movement but just didn't offer enough overall and when his big chance came, he failed to take it. 

    Florian Wirtz (4/10):

    A welcome return to the starting line-up for the German but he really should have done better with Liverpool's best chance of the first half, while he was also guilty of trying to be too clever at times. Liverpool really need Wirtz fully fit and firing for the second leg.

    Subs & Manager

    Andy Robertson (6/10):

    Will no doubt have been frustrated by being dropped to the bench after his decisive display at Molineux on Friday and he did okay after coming on here for Kerkez.

    Jeremie Frimpong (5/10):

    Added some much-needed pace to Liverpool's attack but was unable to make an impact.

    Cody Gakpo (N/A):

    Came on for Wirtz with just over 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

    Arne Slot (5/10):

    Another hellish evening in Istanbul for Slot. None of his big selection calls paid off, with Kerkez struggling with Sara on the left-hand side, while Wirtz unsurprisingly didn't look ready for a game of this intensity. Slot really needs to mastermind a classic Anfield comeback next week because being eliminated from the last 16 of the Champions League for the second consecutive season - and by this Galatasaray team - would reflect horribly on a coach already under enormous pressure. PSG they most certainly are not.

