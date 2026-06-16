Liverpool & Man City cannot buy Marcus Rashford for £40m - but anybody else can as transfer clause in Man Utd contract is revealed

Barcelona have officially passed on the chance to sign Rashford on a permanent basis, opting against triggering the €30m buy option in his season-long loan before Monday's deadline. The Catalan giants have decided to pivot their limited financial resources toward other targets, leaving the forward in limbo as he maps out his next move.

As it stands, Rashford is set to report back to Manchester United next month, though his long-term future at Old Trafford remains shrouded in uncertainty.

While another pursuit from Barca hasn't been completely ruled out and interest from across Europe persists, United are expected to take a firm stance: they will only entertain permanent offers for the 28-year-old rather than another temporary switch.







