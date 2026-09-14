Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to hold second meeting with new boss to decide future amid Anfield contract uncertainty

Following a disappointing World Cup campaign that ended in the round of 32, the Dutch FA has overseen a major managerial shift. Ronald Koeman has departed his post, paving the way for former Barcelona head coach Xavi to take the reins of the national team.

This changing of the guard has cast doubt over Van Dijk’s ongoing role for his country. To establish clarity, the 96-cap defender has initiated discussions with Xavi regarding his place in the setup.

The Athletic indicate that a formal sit-down is scheduled for the coming weeks. The pair already made initial contact in midweek when Liverpool faced Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.



