This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Liverpool to do battle with Man City & Bayern Munich! Florian Wirtz visits Reds' training facilities as Bayer Leverkusen star weighs up transfer decision F. Wirtz Liverpool Bayern Munich Premier League Manchester City Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool are set to rival Manchester City & Bayern Munich for Florian Wirtz, with the Bayer Leverkusen star visiting the Reds' training facilities. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool join the race for Wirtz

Man City & Bayern are also vying for his services

German allegedly visited Reds' training centre Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Manchester City Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe