Liverpool to do battle with Man City & Bayern Munich! Florian Wirtz visits Reds' training facilities as Bayer Leverkusen star weighs up transfer decision
Liverpool are set to rival Manchester City & Bayern Munich for Florian Wirtz, with the Bayer Leverkusen star visiting the Reds' training facilities.
- Liverpool join the race for Wirtz
- Man City & Bayern are also vying for his services
- German allegedly visited Reds' training centre