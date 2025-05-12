Florian WirtzGetty Images
Man City reach agreement over potential €100m Florian Wirtz transfer - but Bayern Munich still in control despite facing hiked-up fee as Real Madrid's interest cools

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Florian Wirtz, but Bayern Munich remain in control of the situation.

  • Man City reach agreement with Leverkusen
  • Bayern refusing to give up on Wirtz
  • Madrid cool interest in the German midfielder
