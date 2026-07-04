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Man Utd & Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez considered RETIRING amid injury hell
Defending champions escape upset
Argentina avoided a significant shock at the tournament by securing a 3-2 extra-time victory against Cape Verde in Miami. The match proved highly significant for Martinez, who scored and provided an assist to help the holders advance. The 28-year-old had previously been pushed to the brink of ending his playing career after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament tear during a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.
- AFP
Tearful defender reflects on journey
The centre-back was visibly moved following the final whistle in Florida when reflecting on the difficult months of his rehabilitation. He acknowledged that the arrival of his newborn daughter completely shifted his perspective during a period when he felt ready to quit the sport.
Martinez stated: "I start thinking about what happened with my injury and I feel like crying. I don’t even know where I stand. If my daughter hadn’t been born right when I got injured, I don’t know if I’d be here playing today, and today I scored a goal in a World Cup."
Family support inspires comeback
The defender's partner, Muri Lopez Benitez, previously detailed how the arrival of their daughter, Aurora, served as the primary motivation during his recovery process. The family milestone provided the defender with the stability needed to navigate his return to competitive football.
In a social media post earlier this year, Martinez and his partner said: "How transformative was your arrival into our lives Aurora! From the moment we found out you existed, everything took on another meaning, a deeper one… Waiting to hold you in our arms was wonderful!
"We took care of you so much that it took us to take care of ourselves too. It wasn’t just food and exercise, it was words, calmness, love, awareness, enjoying every second and understanding the way. And when you were ready, we were ready too! It was magic.
"You anchored us to the present. Our attention was so active that every day felt infinite, and time stopped having hours on a clock to have moments in the heart."
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Intriguing knockout assignment looms
Argentina must now address their defensive issues before facing Egypt in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Lionel Scaloni's side looked vulnerable at the back against Cape Verde, meaning Martinez will need to maintain his high levels of distribution and composure. Facing a disciplined Egyptian side that advanced via a penalty shootout will provide a strict test of the holders' ability to defend their title.
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