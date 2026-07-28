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Lionesses No.1 Hannah Hampton signs new contract at Chelsea
Hampton commits future to Chelsea
Hampton has signed a new two-year contract extension with Chelsea, keeping her in west London until 2028. The goalkeeper's previous deal was set to expire this summer, making her renewal a top priority for the Blues following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in 2023 and has established herself as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football. Her decision to stay offers much-needed stability to a squad undergoing significant transitional changes.
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'A proud moment' for dream club
Hampton expressed her delight after securing her long-term future with Chelsea. The England star revealed how comfortable she feels in London after stepping out of her comfort zone in the Midlands.
"I’m really happy. Chelsea have always been my dream club to play for in England so to be able to extend for another two years is a proud moment," Hampton said on the club's official website.
"When I moved to London from the Midlands, it was my first time moving away from home and everyone at Chelsea made it feel like a home away from home and somewhere I have been able to grow not only as a player but as a person.
"I don’t want that journey to stop and I want to continue to grow more and learn more as a person. I am happy and I know there is so much more I can achieve and so much more as a team we can achieve. I am going to do everything I can to help Chelsea get back to being as successful as we have been in the past."
World-class performer
Since arriving in west London, Hampton has won five major trophies, including an unbeaten domestic treble in 2024-25 alongside back-to-back WSL Golden Glove awards. Her stellar displays earned her the prestigious Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony last year following England's Euro 2025 triumph.
Despite experiencing intense media scrutiny following the release of Mary Earps' autobiography, Hampton's high-level performances on the pitch have never wavered. She now joins fellow England team-mates Lucy Bronze and Aggie Beever-Jones in putting pen to paper on new deals.
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Restoring Chelsea to the top
Hampton's contract extension eases growing anxiety among the fanbase after several high-profile departures this summer. Key stalwarts Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten and former club captain Millie Bright all departed Kingsmeadow upon the expiry of their contracts.
With her future now resolved, the Yashin Trophy winner turns her focus to reproducing the stellar form she displayed during Euro 2025. Hampton will aim to anchor Chelsea's new-look squad as they seek to reclaim domestic dominance in the upcoming season.
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