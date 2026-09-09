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Lionel Messi set for sensational takeover of Spanish club CD Eldense as Inter Miami star expands business empire
Argentine agrees takeover deal
Messi has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to complete a full takeover of CD Eldense, who currently compete in the Spanish Segunda Division. According to Marca, the Miami forward is set to acquire 100 per cent of the club's shares without third-party involvement once the due diligence process concludes. The transaction is now merely awaiting formal ratification from Spain's Higher Sports Council (CSD) in the coming days.
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Takeover awaits final approval
The Alicante-based outfit was previously owned by an international investment group headed by businessman Juan Carlos Trujillo following a buyout from Pascual Perez in October 2025. Despite recent interest from Argentine investor Ricardo Pini via a proposed €12 million bid, Messi's sudden emergence dramatically shifted negotiations, putting him on course to secure ownership of the Elda side situated near Catalonia.
Family expands football portfolio
This strategic move further broadens the Messi family's sporting portfolio after their acquisition of Spanish fifth-tier side UE Cornella earlier this year. The Argentina icon has also partnered with close friend Luis Suarez to purchase Uruguayan club Deportivo LSM. The family's expanding footprint in football governance additionally extends to Lions FC, where his brother Matias serves as club president.
- AgenciaLOF
Eldense seek managerial stability
Matters on the pitch remain precarious for Eldense after the club parted ways with head coach Claudio Barragan following a dismal two-point return from their opening four fixtures. The hierarchy is under intense pressure to find a swift replacement and halt their decline in the Segunda Division standings. Messi's imminent arrival as majority shareholder should provide the necessary financial footing and strategic clarity moving forward.
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