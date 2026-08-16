Lionel Messi misses THIRD straight penalty as Inter Miami crushed by Nashville in four-goal rout

The magic appears to have faded momentarily for Messi, who endured a evening to forget in Tennessee. With Inter Miami trailing 1-0 in the 23rd minute, the veteran had a golden opportunity to level the scores from the penalty spot. However, his low effort was expertly parried by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake.

Statistics highlight the depth of the Argentine's current struggles from 12 yards out. This latest failure marks the first time since 2014 that Messi has missed three consecutive penalties, according to ESPN. The unwanted streak began during the this summer World Cup campaign, after failing to convert against Austria and Egypt.



